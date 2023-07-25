MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials are responding to a train derailment in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon.

County officials said the derailment happened on the property of Toray on Moore Duncan Highway.

Two rail cars overturned but there is no indication of any spill at this time, officials said.

The Popular Springs Fire Department responded to the scene.

Toray recently announced plans to reopen their carbon fiber facility with a $600 million investment. The plant is expected to add 350 jobs.

