OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are on the scene of an Upstate apartment complex in reference to a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Seneca Police Department said the fire was reported at the Clemson Ridge Apartments on Northwoods Drive.

Officers said the building has been evacuated but the fire is still active.

