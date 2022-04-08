ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for two years.

We previously reported, Abigail Beattie was last seen on March 27, 2020 leaving a home on Standridge Road in Anderson, and getting into a white or tan truck.

Police believe she could still be in Anderson or surrounding areas. Officials said she may have traveled to Greenwood or Orangeburg.

The teenager is described as a white with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She is five foot five weighing 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on Abigail Beattie or her whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson City Police Department at 864-260-4444 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.