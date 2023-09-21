SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg High School student reportedly shared gummies containing THC with other students on Thursday.

According to an email sent by Spartanburg High School principal Andrew McMillian to parents, during school hours Thursday a student shared gummies containing THC with others. The school said it was aware of 11 students who had eaten the gummies.

The email said it was an isolated incident and was quickly contained by administrators and law enforcement.

According to Spartanburg District 7, the gummies were a prepackaged, 100% hemp-based product. Hemp products contain less than 0.3% THC concentration, making them significantly less potent than marijuana.

Still, the substance is banned on school grounds.

“THC is clearly an inappropriate substance for children that is not allowed at SHS or in District 7. We are still working through the investigation, but it is possible that some students who ingested the gummies were not aware of what they contained,” said the email. “Parents and guardians, please take this opportunity to counsel and educate your children on the dangers that can arise from taking or ingesting items given to them by others or that they cannot verify what the item contains. These products are packaged, marked, and tailored to susceptible young people, and can lead to serious health issues.

SHS is a place of teaching and learning, and situations like this are unacceptable. Our student handbook specifically outlines our policies and procedures as well as consequences for this type of behavior. We value the safety of each and every student, faculty, and staff member at SHS.”