OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials with Duke Energy and Oconee County are alerting the public that they will be conducting a siren test around the Oconee Nuclear Station in late June.

The outdoor warning sirens will be tested multiple times during the week of June 28 to complete recent upgrades on the sirens. They’ll run through July 1 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This is separate from the quarterly tests they conduct at the facility. The next quarterly test is July 13.

The tests will vary between short, twenty-second bursts as well as a longer three-minute test.

“Although a siren might sound multiple times, this is part of the testing and no public action is needed,” Duke Energy wrote in a statement. “If unsure, members of the public can tune to local TV or radio to confirm. Because these are tests, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.”

For more information, residents can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.