ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Saluda River in regard to a car being in the river on Monday.

According to deputies, the incident happened near Pelzer. Deputies said that they believe the car is stolen, and someone drove it into the river. No one was inside of the vehicle.

The Anderson County Dive team is in the water to remove the vehicle. Anderson County Emergency Management is also on the scene of the incident.

