MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged an Old Fort man for his role in several camper break-ins.

The sheriff’s office said deputies took a report of multiple camper break-ins at local businesses on February 1, 2022 in which roughly $3,000 worth of property was stolen.

Clarence Wheeler, 46, of Old Fort was arrested on September 23. Several items of the stolen property were recovered, deputies said.

Wheeler was charged with the following:

Six counts of Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle

Felony Larceny

Three counts of Misdemeanor Larceny

Wheeler was issued a $45,000 secured bond by a magistrate judge.