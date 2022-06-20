GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Older adults in Greenville County are eligible to receive a $25 food voucher. However, the voucher must be picked up on Monday and Tuesday.

Senior Action has more than 600 vouchers left to distribute. These vouchers can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets.

On Monday, vouchers will be handed out at Senior Action located on E. North Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, vouchers will be handed out at the Berea Community Center located at 6 Hunts Bridge Road from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To be eligible for a voucher, you must be a Greenville County resident, show a driver’s license, be at least 60 years of age, meet minimum income requirements and self-report income.