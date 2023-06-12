WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) A man was arrested on Saturday after police said he lit a dumpster on fire, causing damage to a nearby building.

Austin Stephen Lawless, 29, of West-Oak Highway was arrested on Saturday and charged with second degree arson.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Sandier Boulevard for a report of a dumpster fire.

Deputies said they fond Lawless out front when they arrived. Lawless reportedly told a deputy he was at the business to buy oil for his moped, and had visited another business to ask for a job.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office said they found evidence to suggest Lawless intentionally started the fire.

According to an arrest warrant, Lawless is charged with setting fire to the dumpster and fence at the business, which caused damage to the dumpster, fence and HVAC system.