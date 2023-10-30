UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing which left one person dead in Union County on Sunday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:26 a.m., deputies were called to a home on Old Buncombe Road after getting multiple calls about a stabbing.

At the scene, deputies reportedly found multiple people standing a yard covered in blood, and investigators called to the scene found Michael Scott Sain dead in the home with multiple stab wounds.

Byson Alan Dowis, 20, of Union was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken to the Union County Detention Center. Also arrested was a 16 year old juvenile on a charge of assault and battery.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate this incident.