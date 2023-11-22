GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing a bank.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 p.m. deputies were called to the Bank of America at 203 Wade Hampton Blvd after a man reportedly entered the bank claiming to be armed and demanding cash.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and got inside of a Yellow Cab which was waiting for him outside.

Deputies later located the cab on South Pleasantburg Road, and took the suspect into custody.

Investigators do not believe that Yellow Cab driver was aware of the suspect actions. The suspect’s identity and charges have not been released.