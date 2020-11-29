One dead after collision in Pickens Co., troopers say

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a collision on S.C. Hwy 183 in Pickens County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Saturday.

According to a release from Master Trooper Gary Miller, the incident occurred on S.C. Hwy 183 near Cannery Rd. two miles north of Easley.

Miller said the driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling south on Hwy 183 with one passenger and attempted to turn left onto Cannery Road when they were hit by a Ford Explorer. The passenger in the Mustang was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.