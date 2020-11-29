One dead after collision in Pickens Co., troopers say

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a collision on S.C. Hwy 183 in Pickens County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Saturday.

According to a release from Master Trooper Gary Miller, the incident occurred on S.C. Hwy 183 near Cannery Rd. two miles north of Easley.

Miller said the driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling south on Hwy 183 with one passenger and attempted to turn left onto Cannery Road when they were hit by a Ford Explorer. The passenger in the Mustang was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories