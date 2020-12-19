One dead after driving into tree Saturday morning, troopers say

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after driving into a tree in Cherokee County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a report from Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the incident occurred on U.S. 221 (Cliffside Highway) near Hawkins-Reynolds Road. about eight miles west of Gaffney.

Master Trooper Bolt said the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling north on U.S. 221 when they veered off the road, striking a tree on the side before hitting another tree head on.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not yet been released.

