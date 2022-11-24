GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- One person died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a crash that took place on Piedmont Golf Course Road near Lake El Gema Drive at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
A 2000 Toyota Camry Sedan was driving east on Piedmont Golf Course Road.
The coroner’s office said 31-year-old Blain Hendrik Bouchillon was identified as the victim.
The car went off the right side of the roadway and lost control. The car then struck a tree, Bouchillon was pronounced dead on the scene.