GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- One person died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a crash that took place on Piedmont Golf Course Road near Lake El Gema Drive at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews at scene of crash on Piedmont Golf Course Road in Greenville Co. on November 24, 2022

Crews at scene of crash on Piedmont Golf Course Road in Greenville Co. on November 24, 2022

Crews at scene of crash on Piedmont Golf Course Road in Greenville Co. on November 24, 2022

A 2000 Toyota Camry Sedan was driving east on Piedmont Golf Course Road.

The coroner’s office said 31-year-old Blain Hendrik Bouchillon was identified as the victim.

The car went off the right side of the roadway and lost control. The car then struck a tree, Bouchillon was pronounced dead on the scene.