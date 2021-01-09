One dead after single-vehicle crash on I-385 Saturday morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after driving off of I-385 Sunday morning, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

According to a release from Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans, the victim was identified as being 56-year-old Tyron Smoot, of West Columbia.

The release states that the Mauldin Fire Department discovered Smoot in his car when responding to an unrelated accident on Sunday.

An investigation into the incident determined that Smoot was traveling north on I-385 towards Greenville around 5 a.m. Sunday morning when his vehicle left the interstate, went down an embankment, and struck a guardrail of the exit ramp at Exit 31.

Smoot was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.