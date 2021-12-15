Wanted suspect shot, killed by deputy following Anderson Co. chase

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted on domestic violence charges was shot and killed Wednesday night following a short chase in Anderson County.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said investigators had tracked down a suspect wanted on charges of criminal domestic violence and resisting arrest to a home when he sped away in a vehicle.

Sheriff McBride said deputies chased the suspect around a mile and a half to Queen Anne Lane. The suspect was shot while Anderson County deputies attempted to take him into custody, according to the sheriff.

“As they were approaching the vehicle, a deputy feared for his life and had to engage the suspect,” said McBride.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

No deputies were injured during the shooting.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

