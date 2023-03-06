GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another person is in custody following a shooting Monday morning at an apartment in Greenville.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded at 7:40 a.m. to an apartment complex at 101 Ridge Road.

Once the coroner’s office arrived at the scene, they located a victim who suffered from a gunshot wound. Their identity has not been released.

The Greenville Police Department said it has someone in custody.

