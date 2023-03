ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died Monday morning in a single-car crash in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Scott Luis Blanc Jr., 38, was driving south on Ferncliff Park Drive around 12:18 a.m. when his 2000 Honda ran off the road and hit a tree.

Blanc died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Asheville Police Department is investigating and asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.