GREENVILLE COUNTY (WSPA) – One person has died following a single car crash in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Toyota sedan was traveling west on Gum Springs Road at 2:17 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the center roadway, traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, 25, along with a 3-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital by emergency medical services.

SCHP said the third occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.