BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following an hours-long standoff with police in Buncombe County.

According to the Black Mountain Police Department, at around 2:30 p.m. Monday Black Mountain Police officers attempted a traffic stop on an unnamed individual who police said had six felony warrants for child sex crimes.

Police said the individual did not stop when signaled and led police on a chase from Black Mountain into Old Fort and back into Black Mountain, where he crashed into the side of the Apple Blossom Motel.

The individual reportedly then fled into a hotel room where he barricaded himself.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, at the request of Black Mountain Police, sent a special response team and negotiators to the scene to attempt to coax the individual out of the hotel ream.

After several hours without success, police lost contact with the individual. When they forced their way into the room they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man police were chasing has not been released.