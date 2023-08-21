ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died as a result of injuries they sustained in a wreck in Anderson County.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Joseph E Stewart Jr., 72, of West Union, was driving east on Highway 76 in Pendleton when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle travelling west head on.

Stewart was flown to the Prisma Health in Greenville with multiple traumatic injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office said the investigation into the crash is ongoing but preliminary details suggest Stewart may have had a medical event which caused the wreck.