ANDERSON COUNTY, S..C. (WSPA) – A person is dead after a domestic dispute reportedly turned violent.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies and detectives were called to a scene along Ivy Circle in Anderson in reference to a domestic dispute which led to shots being fired.

The sheriff’s office said once on the scene they found an unidentified dead man.

The investigation into the shooting is in its early stages. We will update this story as more information becomes available.