Man dies following dirt bike crash on Walhalla Hwy. in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Tuesday night following a dirt bike crash on Walhalla Highway in Pickens County.

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. near Stephens Road.

The driver of Honda dirt bike was traveling north on Walhalla Highway when they were struck in the rear by a 1997 Jeep, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of the dirt bike, Wesley Alan Gantt, 25, of Pickens, was flown to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, here he died on Wednesday at about 11:42 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

SCHP and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.