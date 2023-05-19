LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person has died from injuries sustained in a wreck in early May.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, shortly after 1 p.m. on May 10 troopers responded to a wreck on S.C. Highway 56 in Laurens County.

The wreck involved a Toyota minivan and a Dodge SUV. According to Highway Patrol the diver of the SUV was travelling west on Highway 56 and went off the right side of the road. The driver attempted to get back on the road but overcorrected, hitting the van and sending it off the road and into a ditch.

The driver and passenger of the van were taken by EMS to an area hospital. The driver has since died.

The driver of the SUV was air lifted to the hospital.