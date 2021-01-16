One dead in Easley fire Saturday morning, chief says

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died as a result of residential fire in Easley Saturday morning, the Easley Fire Chief said.

Fire Chief Matthew Littleton said firefighters responded to a house fire on North 1st street in Easley behind City Hall just before 9 a.m. Saturday, January 16.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze in roughly thirty minutes, but discovered one person had died from the fire.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim. An investigation is ongoing.