GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died on Wednesday in a crash on U.S. 25 in Greenville County.

According to the State Highway Patrol, at around 1:50 p.m. a Chevy SUV was travelling north on the highway went it crossed over the center line and struck a pickup truck on the driver’s side, then continued off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was reportedly taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.