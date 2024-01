GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Monday in a wreck on Interstate 185.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said it was responding to a fatal wreck on the northbound side of the highway near Mile Marker 10. One person has been confirmed dead.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

Interstate 185 is a connector toll road which connects Interstate 85 to I-385.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.