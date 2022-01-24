Homeowner killed in Union County house fire

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a house fire this morning on Pinewood Acres Road in Union County.

The Monarch Volunteer Fire Department posted to their Facebook page this morning “Please pray for a family in our fire district who had a family member perished in a house fire this morning. Also pray for the firefighters, EMS and law enforcement personnel that responded.”

According to Union County fire officials, the homeowner, a woman approximately 60-years-old, was killed in the fire.

Officials say the fire appears accidental.

