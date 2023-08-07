One dead in “weather related” incident in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Monday when a tree fell on two cars and a garage in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Fire Department said the tree was in the back yard of a home on Arnold Drive when it fell across two cars and a detached garage.

The fire department said one person became trapped and died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The area has been under a severe thunderstorm warning. Severe storms rolled over Anderson County around 4:30 p.m. Monday, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people across the Upstate.

Anderson County Fire Department said they received more than 100 calls for damage around the county Monday.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.