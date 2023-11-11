ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday morning in the hospital where he was being treated for injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash more than a week ago.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, Marline David Lehr, 69, of Ware Shoals, died early Friday from injuries he received in a November 3 motorcycle crash.

Lehr was driving a motorcycle east on East River Street when he apparently lost control of his motorcycle and hit another vehicle from behind.

Lehr was treated at the scene for his injures and then taken to Prisma Health Trauma Center. He died in the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.