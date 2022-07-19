LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died two weeks after a crash in Laurens County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on July 4 at midnight.

Trooper said a 2013 Chevrolet Cruz was traveling south on Highway 221 when it traveled across Highway 72 and hit a building and overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released.

Editor’s Note: The information was corrected to reflect the updated information South Carolina Highway Patrol provided.