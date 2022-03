MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person was found dead following a house fire in Macon County.

According to the Macon County Fire Marshals Office, a home on Ridge Circle caught fire Monday and crews responded around 4 a.m. There were reports of a person still inside.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes and one person was found dead, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The person’s identity has not been released.