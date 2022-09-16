GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One Greenville County school was nominated by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.

Mitchell Road Elementary School was nominated in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category.

Superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster and members of the school board joined students, teachers and staff in the gym when the announcement was made.

“I am extremely proud of the students, staff and community at Mitchell Road Elementary School,” said Superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster. “This honor speaks highly of their dedication to fostering outstanding student achievement, connecting with the community, and welcoming strong parental involvement, all of which create a successful learning environment worthy of the nationally recognized Blue Ribbon.”

Principal Jennifer Holman was ecstatic when her school’s name was announced.

“Mitchell Road Elementary thrives on a philosophy that relationships matter and focuses on forming long-lasting partnerships with students, families and the community,” Holman said. “In 2019, we became a Capturing Kids Hearts (CKH) school and committed to the CKH motto that ‘If you have a child’s heart, you have a child’s mind.’ This guides everything we do and ensures that our school culture is focused on making all students feel valued.”

Mitchell Road Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2001.

Greenville County Schools has 17 other schools that have received this prestigious title.