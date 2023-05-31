ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The National Park Service is asking for help in solving a fatal hit and run on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

According to the National Park Service, dispatch operators received a report around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning of a dead man in the road near milepost 221 on the parkway.

On the scene NPS Law Enforcement Rangers found the body of Brandon Lee Wagoner, 33, of Sparta, N.C. The on-scene investigation revealed Wagoner was hit by a vehicle.

The National Park Service is investigating Wagoner’s death, with assistance from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Alleghany County Sheriff’s Department.

A tip line has been established for anyone who may have traveled along the Blue Ridge Parkway area of milepost 221 near Sparta in the overnight or early morning hours of Tuesday, May 30. National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) tipline: 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.