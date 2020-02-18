One in custody following Spartanburg County road rage incident

by: WSPA

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in custody after a road rage incident in Spartanburg County Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Chuck Wright told WSPA the road rage incident started in Wellford after dispatch received a call saying a driver pulled a gun on someone. Wellford Police shortly began a pursuit of the suspect, with Spartanburg County assisting.

The suspect led authorities on a chase until he got on Evangel Road, left the roadway, went airborne and ended up in a wooded area next to I-85. Wright said the suspect then got out of the car and began running.

A K-9 was then able to track the suspect down within 100 feet of the crash site.

Sheriff Wright said the driver will face multiple charges and is currently in custody.

