One injured during shooting on Congaree Road in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured during a shooting Friday night, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded shortly after midnight to Club Cream in reference to a shooting.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital for at least one gunshot and has non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect(s) description available at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210.