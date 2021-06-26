One injured during shooting on Congaree Road in Greenville Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bullet Shell Casing Shooting Generic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured during a shooting Friday night, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded shortly after midnight to Club Cream in reference to a shooting.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital for at least one gunshot and has non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect(s) description available at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 271-5210.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store