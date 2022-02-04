One injured in Berea fire, chief stresses importance of smoke alarms

BEREA, S.C. (WSPA) – One woman was injured following a fire in Greenville County Thursday evening.

The fire happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Sulfur Springs Drive in Berea.

“When my guys arrived on the scene they had flames and smoke coming out from the front windows,” Berea Fire Chief Gary Brock said.

He said crews jumped into action.

“These guys go in and they have a passion to save a life,” Brock said. “They were getting reports of an area that they were in and they were able to bring one victim out.”

A family member of the victim who did not want to go on camera told7NEWS two other people who lived in the home were able to get out safely. The victim was taken to the August Burn Center, but was not able to be airlifted.

“They turn down due to the weather the way that it was with the rain that we had coming in,” Brock said.

The condition of the woman is unknown right now as she receives care at the Augusta Burn Center.

The chief reminded people to check their smoke alarms.

“We found a smoke detector in there but we did not find a battery,” Brock said.

He said it could make a big difference.

“Smoke detectors are early detection notification let you know that hey there’s something going on,” Brock said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated but is being considered accidental, and may have come from the fireplace inside the home.

“Whether it was an ember that may be possibly just got out and got behind something and smoldered until it actually activated or started the fire some point during the night,” Brock said.

If you need a smoke detector in your home, many fire departments will come install one free of charge.