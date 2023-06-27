CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot early Tuesday morning in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting on 3rd and North Granard streets at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday.

At the scene officers found a 52 year old man with gunshot wounds sitting in a car with a woman who was not injured. The man was air lifted to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Investigators believe an unknown person fire multiple shots into the man’s car and left the scene. The shooting is still under investigation and no suspects have been named.

“At this time it is paramount that anyone with information about the shooting contact law enforcement to aid in the apprehension of those involved,” said Steve Muller, Cherokee County sheriff.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-489-4722 and dial extension 117. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.