GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – According to Traveler’s Rest police, a person was injured in a shooting in northern Greenville County on Friday.

According to officials, the shooting happened in Marietta, but wasn’t reported until a victim was taken to Prisma Health North Greenville Hospital in Traveler’s Rest. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate, as the shooting happened in their jurisdiction.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.