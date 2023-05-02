GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting which sent one person to the hospital Monday night.

At around 8:45 p.m. Monday, officers with the Gaffney Police Department responded to a shooting on W. Carlisle St.

Upon arrival, officers found two men at the scene, one of whom had a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was transported to the Gaffney hospital and later transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Investigators reportedly found two handguns and 20 shell casings in the vicinity of the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation. We will update this story as we get more information.