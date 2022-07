FILE: Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured Friday afternoon during a stabbing in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded around 2 p.m. to The Park at Bonito Apartments.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A suspect has not been arrested at this time.

7NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.