ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An individual has died following a car crash that took place Friday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:00 a.m. at SC-28 near SC-413.

Troopers said an 2014 Isuzu Box Truck was travelling east on SC-28, while a 2017 Chevy SUV was travelling west on SC-28. The SUV then crossed the center line, hitting the truck.

Upon impact, the SUV overturned multiple times, with the driver being declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was unharmed.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.