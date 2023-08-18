ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office has confirmed one person died and another was injured in a head-on collision Friday.

Just before 3 p.m. the Anderson County Fire Department, Anderson County EMS, Medshore EMS, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to Old Dobbins Bridge Road near Ledford Road in reference to a head-on collision.

According to the coroner’s office Shawn David Cater, 33, of Fair Play, appeared to be driving southeast on Old Dobbins Bridge and crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head on.

Cater was treated at the scene for multiple traumatic injuries and then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing.