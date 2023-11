GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed on Wednesday in a single vehicle wreck in Greenville County

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, at around 7:30 p.m., first responders were called to the area of North Woods Drive at Fairview Street in Fountain Inn.

At the scene they found a car which had crossed left of center and gone off the road. The driver, Autumn Asheton Calwlile, of Fountain Inn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck is still under investigation.