OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed on Sunday in a single vehicle accident in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, the wreck was reported at around 4:35 p.m. Sunday on Cleveland Pike Road. The driver of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle after it overturned.

The wreck is under investigation by the coroner’s office and State Highway Patrol.