OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire which left one man dead in Salem is under investigation.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, at around 4:35 p.m. Saturday, the Salem Fire Department and other departments were called to a home fire on Grant Mill Road in Salem.

After crews put the fire out, a man was found dead in the living room of the home.

SLED Fire Investigators, Oconee Fire Emergency Services Investigators and the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the cause of the fire.

An autopsy will be conducted early next week to assist with determining the cause of death.

The Oconee County Coroner Office continues to work to establish a positive identification.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.