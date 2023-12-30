SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed Friday after an argument led to a shooting.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7:50 p.m. deputies were called to a home on Long Branch Road in reference to a shooting.

On the scene, deputies found Joshua Lee Waters, 47, of Chesnee in a yard with two visible gunshot wounds. Deputies tended to Waters until EMS could arrive and transport him to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where he died while in surgery.

The sheriff’s office said based on interviews with people at the home at the time of the shooting, everyone involved in the incident had been drinking, and an argument between Waters and the homeowner broke out.

According to the sheriff’s office, Waters was asked to leave the home multiple times, but refused. The argument moved outside and allegedly escalated to a point of Waters attacking the homeowner, who shot Waters in self defense.

The shooting is still under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said it does not anticipate filing charges against the homeowner at this time.