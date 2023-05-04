SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed Thursday evening in a wreck in front of Bojangles in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg Police Department responded to the area of Cedar Springs Road around 6:15 p.m.

Officers learned that a Toyota was exiting the parking lot of Bojangles on Southport Road when it was hit by an Acura traveling west.

The driver of the Acura was injured in the collision according to police.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 77-year-old Wyatt Young McDaniel, of Spartanburg.

A forensic examination will be performed on Friday.

The crash is being investigated by the Spartanburg Police Department.