CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were hospitalized and another killed in a head-on collision on Highway 11.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Highway 11 near Old Metal Road. A 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2020 Nissan SUV were travelling in opposite directions on the highway when they hit one another head on.

The driver of the truck and a passenger in the SUV were taken by EMS to Spartanburg Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the wreck.

According Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, the driver of the SUV, Susan Goforth Padgett, 63, of Forest City, was killed in the collision.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.