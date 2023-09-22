ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A person was killed early Friday morning in a wreck on Interstate 85.

According to the state highway patrol, the incident happened at around 2:05 a.m. Friday and involved a tractor trailer, a disabled vehicle and a pedestrian standing in the highway.

The tractor trailer was reportedly going south on the interstate, near mile marker 15, ran into a disabled pickup truck. The disabled truck was pushed into the pedestrian, killing them.

The wreck is still under investigation by the highway patrol.